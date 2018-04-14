Kweku Baako On MASLOC Audit Report   

Related Stories The managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Kwaku Baako Jr has asked that the various state institutions be allowed to work as far as the MASLOC saga is concerned.



An audit report making rounds in the media claims that former CEO of MASLOC, Sedina Tamakloe Attionu withdrew ¢500,000 invested with Obaatampa Microfinance but failed to pay the amount back into the accounts of MASLOC, among other offences.



“Mrs Sedina Tamakloe should be held responsible for the refund of the amount of GHS 500,000 with interest in accordance with regulations 61(5) of the Financial Management Act, 2003 (654),” the audit report stated.



It also said an amount of over Gh¢2 million for implementation of sensitization programmes in all regions in 2016 cannot be accounted for.



However, her lawyers have described the EOCO and auditors claims as defamatory, arguing their client is being persecuted in the media.



“We also expect EOCO to adhere to the age long, tested and proven criminal processes if they are of the view that our client has done anything criminal and not to persecute her in the media,” a statement from her lawyers said.



Speaking to the issue Saturday on Joy News' Newsfile, Kweku Baako demanded we "give the appropriate institutions of state the opportunity to deal with this thing to its logical conclusion. It will be useful if we give the institutions of state the chance to do further interrogation and come up with it”.



According to him, “EOCO appears to be the institution that commissioned this forensic audit which was part of its investigations. I didn’t bring my Act here but I won’t be surprised if EOCO has that authority to commission private firms to do things. We need to check that grey area so that in terms of legality because if it turns out that the thing wasn’t legally based, it could create headaches for prosecution eventually”, he added.