Mahama Must Apologise To NDC And Rawlings - Moshake

Mr Stephen Ashitey Adjei, an Executive member of the Tema East Branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on former President Mahama to officially apologise to members of the NDC and former President Rawlings.



“President Mahama suffered the heaviest loss as a sitting President in the fourth Republic of Ghana and instead of officially apologising to NDC members for that embarrassment and reconciling with party elders, he is rather putting up divisive measures through the Regional Unity walks, which is not helping the party.”



Mr Ashitey who was speaking in a news conference on a range of internal issues said for the former President Mahama to enjoy the forthcoming political campaigns, there was the need for him to first apologise for his abysmal performance in the 2016 and reconcile with all the leaders especially former President Rawlings.



The NDC executive member who is popularly known as Moshake accused former President Mahama of using his unity walks to vilify his internal opponents in order to gain an upper-hand in the Presidential primaries.



“Look, we know that the recent invitation of Hon. Alban Bagbin along with others by the CID (Police) over the so called double salary was a set up by some people in his camp. They intentionally leaked the name of Hon Bagbin, who was really the target, to the CID and then added a few other names to give it legitimacy.”



He said the call of former President Mahama in Wa for supporters to respect the Founder of the Party was cosmetic as his unity walks were rather skewed for him and his faithful to find their way back to power.



“Obviously that admonishment is not enough. Rawlings is hurt and deserves unqualified apology from former President Mahama and it is only such apologies that can unite the NDC for 2020.”



The NDC has begun executive elections to set in place structures for campaigns towards the reclamation of power from the ruling NPP as branch elections kicked off on Saturday.



With the flagbearership election expected much later in the year, the party’s elders have instructed that hurt feelings over unprecedented defeat that NDC suffered in 2016, be slowly healed through reconciliation.



Former President Mahama’s camp has taken it upon itself to organise unity walks across the country to re-unite the members, which Moshake claimed that had not been sanctioned by the party.



Mr Ashitey said so far the Unity Walks had only disunited the party the more because it had become clear that they revolved around former President Mahama alone leaving other aspirants like; Mr Sylvester Mensah, Prof. Joshua Alabi, and Dr. Ekwow Spio Gabrah.



Moshake who last week called on the hierarchy of the NDC to ban the Mahama Unity Walks said it was only an apology for many things that he had done against his peers that would invigorate their resolve to fight tooth and nail for the success of NDC in 2020.



The firebrand NDC man lists said the leakage of Mr Alban Bagbin’s name to the CID for allegedly taking double salaries and the arrest of Mr Sylvester Mensah some time ago were things that could breed discontent among the aspirants and called on the party leadership to move swiftly to patch them up before it deteriorated.