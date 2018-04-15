NDC Members To Injunct Okaikoi North Branch Elections Over Disqualification Regulation

Related Stories Some National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in the Okaikoi North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region have threatened to place an injunction on the branch elections there over a disqualification regulation.



Rexford Amegbor said they will resist any attempt to disqualify candidates based on rules and regulations that are not specified in the branch election guidelines and the NDC Constitution.



Okaikoi North NDC Constituency Chairman, Fiifi Taylor has said the executives will disqualify any candidate who is contesting for a position in a polling station he does not cast his ballot.



But Mr Amegbor and another member, Philip Doe have warned they will stay the branch election if the Constituency chairman carries out his disqualification plan.



“What Mr Taylor is saying is at variance with the branch election guidelines released by the party’s highest body - National Executive Council (NEC),” an outraged Mr Amegbor said.



He said Regulations 4 and 6 of the guideline do not mandate any constituency to disqualify any candidate because he does not vote in that polling station.



Regulations 4 titled Qualifications states:



To qualify to contest elections at the Branch level, the aspirant;



(a)Must be a registered member of the party at the branch where he/she intends to contest the election.



(b)Must be an active member of the party in the last Two (2) years within the Branch.



(c)Must be a paid up member (Paid his/her first quarter dues as at 31ste March, 2018).



(d)Must attain the age of 18years and above



(e) Is not a member of any other political party



(f) Has not breached any of the provisions under Article 40(1) clauses a-f of the party’s constitution.



“We must not do anything that will anger grassroots supporters which will also affect the fortunes of the NDC come 2020,” Mr Amegbor said.



On his part, Mr Doe has implored the party’s national executives to rein in on Mr Taylor since his action could cost the NDC.



“We shouldn’t sit down when issues such as this that sent us to opposition are rearing their heads again. We will not allow that to happen,” he told the reporter.



The NDC branch elections will take place from Saturday, April 14 to Monday, April 30 across the country.



All members registered at the branch can vote and contest for election in that branch as specified in Regulations 4 and 6.