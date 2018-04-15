NDP Mobilises Grassroots Support For Victory In 2020

Related Stories The immediate focus of the National Democratic Party (NDP) is to galvanise massive grassroot support for a landslide electoral victory in the 2020 polls, Mr Hassan Habib, Central Regional Co-ordinator for Zongo caucus has said.



He indicated that the revival of the rank and file of the party was key to sustaining grassroot mobilisation at the party branches, communities and workplaces to identify dedicated sympathisers and galvanise their support and involvement to remain a strong, united and vibrant political party.



He stated that considering the tremendous work the NDP was doing at the grassroot level across the country, it was confident the party will form the next government of the day.



Nonetheless, the party was also working towards attracting more floating voters as well as members of other political parties to their fold, Mr Habib told the GNA in an interview in Cape Coast over the weekend.



Touching on NDP flagbearer slot, he noted that the party would soon hold its national delegates conference, with former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings likely to go unopposed as the party’s flag bearer.



"Despite the shameless impudence of corruption and economic management ineptitude, there are still some good people in the NDC and NPP the party would diligently work to attract to their side," he said.



Mr Habib said the party’s priority was to place improvement of people’s wellbeing far above politics to drive the national economy to prosperity and called on Ghanaians to change their voting pattern to effect the desired structural transformation of the economy to bridge the widening gap between the rich and the poor to prevent the perpetuation of injustices.



Mr Habib urged party members to desist from inflammatory statements, acrimony and rancour to maintain the peace within the party.



He urged all members to forget about the mistakes of the past and eschew all bitterness and anger irrespective of their individual or collective differences, close their ranks and unite with all who believe in the desire to wrest political power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), come 2020.



He therefore charged them to be proud of their heritage and sacrifices for the collective achievements so far and resolve to be committed to the total re-organisation of the party as they prepare for the 2020 general election beckoning the NDP for victory.



Mr Habib called on Ghanaians to reject the NPP and National Democratic Congress and consider his party as the surest bet to return the country unto the path of growth, development and prosperity for all.