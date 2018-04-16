Double Salary: 9 NDC Ministers To Appear Before CID Today

Related Stories Nine former Ministers under the erstwhile Mahama administration and Members of Parliament who are under Police investigations for allegedly taking double salaries are expected to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.



The CID has already written to the ex-government officials and demanded that they appear for questioning.



About 22 former appointees were named by outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong as having engaged in the act.



He described the NDC ministers as “nation wreckers” and also condemned his own government for failing to deal with corrupt former appointees of the Mahama administration.



But the CID is currently investigating nine of the former government officials.



Some of the names mentioned are Alban Bagbin, MP for Nadowli West in the Upper West Region; ET Mensah, one of the ‘three wise men’ under Mahama’s presidency and former MP for Ningo Prampram; Haruna Iddrisu, former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and MP for Tamale South.



The rest are Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, former Petroleum Minister and MP for Ellembelle in the Western Region and Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, former Youth and Sports Minister and MP for Odododiodioo Constituency and Former Roads and Highways Minister, Hon. Inusah Fuseini.



However, the former Ministers have vehemently denied the allegations.



Hon. Inusah Fuseini has told Joy News he will honour the invitation but questions why the issue is being handled by the CID.



