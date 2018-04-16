I’ll Make Ghana Swiss Of Africa – Joshua Alabi

Related Stories A Flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Alabi, says age is no barrier to his presidential bid.



According to him, it is now an established fact that old men make good presidents across the world.



“I’m old and wise. My gray hair is full of wisdom so I’m the best person to lead the NDC in the 2020 elections”, he stressed.



The NDC made the issue of age very topical in the 2016 general elections, insisting that Ghana will be doomed if then opposition leader, Nana Akufo-Addo was given the nod.



President Akufo-Addo, then leader of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), was 72 and the NDC argued that he was too weak to accelerate Ghana’s development.



The party compared him to then President John Mahama and said it was a “cool chop” for the party.



Prof Alabi is also facing a similar challenge as a 60-year-old and many are predicting he may lose the flagbeaership race should the age-card be played against him.



But speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Monday morning, Prof. Joshua Alabi said he was unfazed by such needless distractions.



According to him, his greatest desire was to make “Ghana the money-well of Africa, comparable to Switzerland”.



“I have the tenacity and capacity to deal with the unemployment situation in the country”, he opined.



Prof. Alabi also claimed that he had been hand-picked by God to turn around the fortunes of Ghana and make it the Switzerland of Africa.



“I am a Ghanaian and I love my country and God tells me it is time for me to come and lead my country, transform it and make it the [Switzerland] of Africa. [Switzerland] is a developed country where we have the world’s money and I believe strongly we can make Ghana the Swiss of Africa,” he said.



