Let’s Focus On Winning 2020 Elections – Nii Lantey Vanderpuiye Tells NDC Members

Related Stories Mr Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuiye, Members of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, has called on members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to focus on winning the 2020 elections.



He said Ghanaians were looking up to the NDC and not the NPP led President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo -Addo that has bought social and economic hardship on the entire populace.



He said if NDC members made the mistake and failed to win the 2020 election, then they should bear in mind that they will not forgiven.



Mr Vanderpuiye also the Former Youth and Sports Minister made the call when he addressed the Tertiary Education Institutional Network (TEIN) of University of Education, Winneba (UEW) Chapter at their general meeting held at Winneba.



The Meeting was on the theme “The Role of TEIN: Changing the change Agenda 2020”.



He stated that it was about time, to stop discussing the NPP, which had nothing good to offer Ghanaians and members needed to think about how the Party will win the 2020 election to bring back hope to the electorates who have been disappointed.



“We can only take back power from the NPP, if we are united and work by reaching out to our community members, sensitized them on the need to vote our Party (NDC) back to power in 2020”.



Mr Aquinas Tawiah Quansah, former Central Regional Minister, encourage the TEIN members to be resolute adding that “let our light shine wherever we may find ourselves especially at our various communities (the grass roots), since political power is won by numbers and at the grassroots”.



Mr Paul Abrokwah Agyamang President of the UEW branch said, “as a family lets us limit our internal fights and accusation and channel our energy to work for the victory of our great Party”.



He expressed the need for the Party hierarchy to concentrate on the grassroots especially the youth if the Party intended to win the 2020 elections.