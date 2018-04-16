Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP Strongly Defends MP...Blames MCE For Attacks Against Party

Related Stories The Communication Directorate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of Tarkwa-Nsuaem in the Western Region has issued a statement to debunk a publication making rounds on some media platforms captioned “Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP Sues Party Member For Insulting Him on WhatsAPP”.



The attention of the entire Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP fraternity and precisely, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP Communications Directorate’s attention have been drawn to a publication making rounds on some media platforms captioned “Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP Sues Party Member For Insulting Him on WhatsApp”.



The caption of the publication alone sends a lot of message to discerning minds that, it is a calculated attempt by the said victim coupled with the MCE of Tarkwa-Nsuaem with some disgruntled members of the opposition NDC to run down Hon. George Mireku Duker, our hardworking MP for the fact that he was able to overturned a dwindling electoral gap between NDC & NPP in 2012 which stood at 3,000+ in Favour of NPP to 21,000 in 2016.



In Tarkwa-Nsuaem today, NPP executives and the entire party structure and faithful are totally detached from Assembly governance, all party activities is only on the shoulders of the MP.



The MP notwithstanding is doing very well and acclaimed the best MP Tarkwa-Nsuaem have ever had in less than two years in office.



The case is that, the victim who was arrested has made it a constant job of constantly defaming the MP, all constituency executives and everyone who don’t reason with him.



The recent case which incurred the wrath of Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP youth which necessitated his arrest was about the victim (Kofi Nimako) circulating concocted private bank account details about our MP on social media, circulating doctored audios about our MP in our constituency, circulating pictures of the then Parliamentary Candidate even on hospital bed and insulting all party structures with evidences currently with the police for investigations.



We the Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP Communications Directorate and the Tarkwa NPP Youth wing thinks this is long overdue in the sense that the victim coupled with the Tarkwa-Nsuaem NDC even accused MP for accepting bribes to make Goldfields Ghana Limited, a private company which government don’t even have a say in their operational strategy to go on contract mining.



Kofi Nimako (Victim) vilified our MP on local radio stations bringing our party, NPP into total disrepute with the aid of the Municipal Chief Executive.



It didn’t end there, at the just ended NPP constituency elections, the Tarkwa MCE tasked Kofi Nimako (victim) to lead his 10-Member candidates to contest the incumbent executives that brought NPP to office and they lost against the Mireku Duker team.



And after that, the attacks on MP and the new executives have been soo intense to the extent, the youth most often gets charged to vandalize the office of the MCE for being behind it.



The list of defamation against the MP by the victim is endless with his parents begging constituency executives most times.



In NPP, we respect law and we the leadership and membership of Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP will never sit down for an MCE who is enjoying from the sweat of an MP and entire party structure who held his hand into NPP in 2015 to connive with his cronies and some members of the opposition, NDC to dwindle the fortunes of our party through the publishing of ill statements against the MP here in Tarkwa-Nsuaem.



The Presidency is aware of the happenings in Tarkwa-Nsuaem and the NPP leadership of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency is patiently waiting for the response for further actions.



On this note, The Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP Communications Directorate urges the entire public and the entire membership of the New Patriotic Party to disregard the lies being peddled around against Hon. George Mireku Duker.



We thank God for having a visionary President, His Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo & a hardworking MP, Hon. George Mireku Duker.



Thank you.

SGN.





NPP Communications Directorate

Tarkwa-Nsuaem