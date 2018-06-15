We’ll Beat NIA Workers – Ashaiman NDC

Related Stories Supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashaiman Constituency of the Greater Accra Region have threatened to take the law into their hands and assault officials of the National Identification Authority (NIA) if they reject voter’s ID card for registration.



According to known party members, it is inappropriate for NIA to use only passport, birth certificate and affidavits for registration hence they will disrupt the exercise by destroying machines and other equipment of the Authority.



Led by the Constituency Chairman of the NDC in Ashaiman, Shaddad Umar Jallo, who addressed a news conference last Thursday, he stressed that he and his supporters will oppose any move by the NIA to extend the registration of the Ghana card to Ashaiman.



He stated that they will destroy equipment meant for the exercise if the NIA fails to include voter’s ID card as one of the documents needed to register for the Ghana card.



According to him, NIA’s basis for accepting only birth certificate and passport for the registration and issuance of instant cards to establish citizenship will marginalize constituents therefore their intended action.



“My problem about that card issue is that they said anybody who wants to do the National Identification should have either passport or birth cert. That one I don’t understand because how many people have passport and how many people get birth cert in Ghana here?



“Means say the NPP government they want to tie people their hand in their back so that they cannot get access to the card that is why they are bringing those things. In Ashaiman here, I said I will not allow that to happen in Ashaiman here, if they joke and they bring the Ashaiman here, we are going to chase them in Ashaiman here and if they like they should bring the police and soldiers to Ashaiman. We are not going to allow those things to happen in Ashaiman here.



“We have our men on the ground and if they come and refuse to accept voter’s ID card we are going to attack them and spoil their machines,” he stated.



According to him, most people in Ashaiman are poor and cannot afford the payment for the affidavits hence they should allow them to register also with voter’s ID card.



The chairman flanked by some party members who have also seconded the unlawful action their leader intended to embark on stated that “We no go agree make the machines work like our Chairman has said. If they will accept voter’s ID card fine, they can come but if they will not accept that one, there are so many ways for us to attack them or to face them squarely by spoiling their machines.”