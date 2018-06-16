'Karma Is A Bitch' - Ato Forson Tells Bawumia As Cedi Depreciates

Related Stories The New Patriotic Party(NPP) government has offered sympathy to businesses hurting from the cedi's depreciation but the Minority in Parliament has offered a playback of NPP criticisms in opposition saying it is coming back to haunt it.



Deputy Finance Minister, Kweku Kwarteng told Joy FM Friday, the government is working on a long-term strategy to tackle an old problem of depreciation after the Cedi reached ¢4.7 to a dollar.



But the sympathy attracted criticism from Minority spokesperson, Cassiel Ato Forson, who remarked "Karma is a bitch" referring to the NPP's criticisms of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government over its handling of the Cedi in 2014.



Ato Forson, who was a Deputy Finance Minister under the John Mahama administration, pointed to comments made by Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia while he was in opposition that the depreciation of the Cedi was to due to weak fundamentals of the economy.



"The lesson from history for governments is that you cannot manage the economy with propaganda. In fact, you can engage in all the propaganda you want but if the macroeconomic fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you,” Dr. Bawumia criticised in May 2012.



The Cedi was ¢1.92 to a dollar then and ended at ¢4.17 by the time the NDC lost the 2016 general elections to the NPP.



Under Nana Akufo-Addo government, the June currency report shows it is experiencing another bout of depreciation with the dollar selling for ¢4.7 from¢ 4.2 in January 2017 when the NPP government took over.



Former President John Mahama on twitter, posted a video replaying Dr. Bawumia's criticism about weak fundamentals exposing government's propaganda on the Cedi's decline.