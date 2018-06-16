Ghana’s Ambassador to DRC present credentials

Related Stories Ghana’s Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mr Joseph Kwaku Antwi has presented his Credentials to the President of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Mr Joseph Kabila Kabange.



A statement issued by Ghana’s Embassy in DR Congo and copied to the Ghana News Agency said Mr Antwi was accompanied by Mr John Caleb Amoah, Counsellor/Consular Affairs and Charles Atongba Fellah, Counsellor/Head of Chancery of the Embassy.



The Ambassador was received by President Kabila Kabange upon arrival at the African Union Complex in the capital, Kinshasa.



It stated that three other Envoys respectively from Turkey, Mali and Thailand also presented their Credentials on the same day.



Mr Antwi extended greetings from the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his government and the entire people of Ghana.



He acknowledged the strong relations between Ghana and the DRC and pledged Ghana’s continued commitment to further strengthen these relations, especially in the economic domain which would be beneficial to the two countries.



President Kabila Kabange acknowledged the relations between Ghana and the DRC and pledged to further strengthen the relations.



