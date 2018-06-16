Nana B Outdoors His Youth Manifesto In Brong-Ahafo

Related Stories Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) has once again shown the greatest level of preparedness to become the next National Youth of the New Patriotic Party by unveiling a Manifetso for the party's Youth Wing.



The manifesto which documents his vision, objectives and plans to mobilize the youth for victory 2020 and beyond, was launched in the Brong Ahafo Region under the theme ”Consolidating the gains of election 2016; a vital tool for retaining political power in 2020 and beyond ”.



The manifesto launch attracted highly placed party leaders including Kwame Baffoe aka Abronyɛ (Brong Ahafo Regional 1st Vice Chairman), Michael Osei Boateng (Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer), Yahaya Salifu (Ashanti Regional Deputy Youth Organizer), Shadrach Abrefa Mensah(Brong Ahafo Regional Deputy Youth Organizer).



Also present were all the 58 constituency youth Organisers and their deputies as well as all the Tescon Presidents in the Brong Ahafo Region.



Dubbed the 'Youth Manifesto' , the document outlines a coherent, concise and well organized program Nana B intends to execute in his bid to build the most formidable Political Youth wing on the continent.



Chapter one of the manifesto sets forth the administration, organization and operation strand of the Youth Wing ostensibly “to build an excellent, competent, vibrant and well coordinated Youth Wing for the party that will have the capacity to reach out to all Ghanaian voters (local and abroad)”.



To stoke the fire of Youth Commitment and inspire Youth Voluntarism, the Youth Wing under the able leadership of Nana B will setup Job Placement and Data Center that will gather and submit to the National Youth Organizer, accurate data for all the Unemployed Youth, Identifiable groups affiliated to the NPP, Volunteer Groups and Volunteers of the Party to help them secure jobs as captured in the Manifesto.



Again, a functional welfare fund shall be established to assist the Youth of the Party and their families in the unfortunate event of death, injury or incapacitation of any nature that might happen in the course of their work for the party.



On the part of TESCON, the Manifesto stipulates a grand plan to globalize TESCON in line with the implementation of ROPAL. A functional TESCON GH APP* and TESCON SUPPORT CENTER are envisaged in the Manifesto purposely to help properly coordinate the activities of TESCON nationwide and also solve the enormous challenges inherent in the execution of projects and programmes in the TESCON branches.



To inject more energy into TESCON, the Manifesto catalogs effective Mentorship and Capacity Building programmes with Dankwah Institute (DI) and other Think Tanks affiliated to NPP in order to help TESCON members acquire the relevant skills set needed to maximize and consolidate the electoral gains of the NPP.



Under the leadership of Nana B, TESCON members shall be exposed to scholarship opportunities and also be given the chance to join other universities on exchange programmes. This will help promote education and research through a variety of activities including student trainee exchange programme according to the Manifesto.



Nana B is the first candidate to launch a Manifesto in this year's contest and pundits say this act is a bold indication of the level of respect Nana B has for delegates of the NPP.