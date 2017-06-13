Glitz Style Awards Slated For August 19

|
Ghana’s premier lifestyle brand, Glitz Africa is back with the third edition of its successful and highly anticipated event, “Glitz Style Awards”, which celebrates individuals setting trends and defying the odds with their Fashion style.
The awards, slated for 19th August 2017, also seek to strengthen the growing fashion industry by establishing, developing and promoting international industry standards here in Ghana. The event is an opportunity for the fashion industry to celebrate and promote the extraordinary creative talents in Ghana and across the African continent.
The 2017 Glitz Style Awards has 16 categories, which are:
Red Carpet Designer of the Year
Model of the Year
Style Icon (Board Decision)
Style Influencer of the Year (Africa)
Outstanding Contributor to Fashion/Outstanding Achievement (Board Decision)
Most Stylish Movie Star of the Year
Glitz Africa Magazine Stylish Celebrity – (Not public voting)
African Designer of the Year
Most Stylish Artiste of the Year
Emerging Designer of the Year
Most Stylish Business Executive of the Year
Fashion Blog of the Year (Africa)
Best Dressed Celebrity on Red Carpet
Fashion Photographer of the Year
Most Stylish Media Personality of the Year
Makeup Artist of the Year
