It’s Time To Connect With Swag In CONNECXION de Woodin

Spice up your fashion life as you enter a new month and raise your confidence level with the all new CONNECXION De Woodin.



Woodin, Africa’s number 1 fabric retail brand has introduced it new collection - CONNECXION de Woodin.



CONNECXION de Woodin is a ready- to- wear collection and the designs embedded in the African heritage are combined with trendy stripes in a harmonious blend of African colors. This collection has several styles for men and women, suitable for all occasions.



The new classy collection comes in different colours, different designs and different textures for every occasion.



Woodin is a truly African brand that is inspired by African culture and art. Woodin is the first African brand that offers a contemporary and wholly African fashion range for style savvy individuals. Their limited edition fabrics, ready-to-wear outfits, and fashionable accessories are constantly evolving to define a new African fashion identity.



The new CONNECXION de Woodin is available in all Woodin shops across the country.



Watch short video of the CONNECXION de Woodin:



