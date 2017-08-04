John Dumelo Announced As Host For 2017 Glitz Style Awards

Related Stories It looks like Ghanaian actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist, John Dumelo will be smiling really hard to the bank after adding a new career to his already long list of professions.



The Award-winning actor who recently became a politician was announced as the host for the Glitz Style Awards 2017. In a post on social media, the Glitz Africa team who are the organizers of the show unveiled John as the host after a series of cryptic posts which allowed their followers to guess the identity of the host.



This is the first time the 33-year-old Ghanaian darling boy will be assuming such a role in front of a large audience after it was hosted last year by another Ghanaian international presenter, Sika Osei.



However, he’s expected to blow the minds of guest with his strong sense of humor and his amiability which cuts across the entertainment industry.



Glitz Style Awards 2017 is slated for Saturday, the 19th of August 2017 at the Movenpick hotel. The event seeks to strengthen the growing fashion industry by establishing, developing and promoting international industry standards here in Ghana.



It is also an opportunity for the fashion industry to celebrate and promote the extraordinary creative talents in Ghana and across the African continent.