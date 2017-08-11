‘CONNEXION DE WOODIN’ Connects Family And Friends 

Related Stories The best way to connect with friends, family and love ones as far as fashion is concerned is with the new ready to wear ‘CONNEXION DE WOODIN’.



There no need to worry about looking for a Fashion Designer. All you have to do is to walk into any of the Woodin Shops nationwide and you are sorted.



Connect in style, connect confidently. It’s time to connect with swag in our new collection, look trendy and fashionable with the all new CONNEXION DE WOODIN.



Woodin, Africa’s number 1 fabric retail brand has introduced it new collection - CONNEXION DE WOODIN.



CONNEXION DE WOODIN is a ready- to- wear collection and the designs embedded in the African heritage are combined with trendy stripes in a harmonious blend of African colors. This collection has several styles for men and women, suitable for all occasions.



The new classy collection comes in different colours, different designs and different textures for every occasion.



Woodin is a truly African brand that is inspired by African culture and art. Woodin is the first African brand that offers a contemporary and wholly African fashion range for style savvy individuals. Their limited edition fabrics, ready-to-wear outfits, and fashionable accessories are constantly evolving to define a new African fashion identity.



The new CONNEXION DE WOODIN is available in all Woodin shops across the country.



Locate us at:



Greater Accra: Accra Mall, A & C Square, Jungle Road East Legon, Accra, High Street – City Car Park Building, Accra, Junction Mall at Nungua Barrier off Tema Beach Road, Osu – Cantonment Road (Oxford Street), Tema Mall, Opposite Ghana Sanyo Ind. Area, West Hills Mall, off Mallam – Kasoa Road,



Central Region: PAT building, Opposite Kingsway, Cape Coast,



Eastern region: Antartic Plaza, Koforidua,



Ashanti Region: Adum, Unicorn House, Kumasi City Mall, Asokwa,



Brong Ahafo: PAT Building, Sunyani



Western Region: Market Circle, Takoradi.