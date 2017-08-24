I Love Expensive Fashion – Zynnell Zuh

Related Stories Beautiful actress and celebrated fashion star, Zynnell Zuh, has said she does not compromise on quality when it comes to choosing a fashion style.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with News One on Tuesday about winning Ghana’s most stylish movie star of the year at the 2017 Glitz Style Awards, she said her style doesn’t come cheap.



She always goes for expensive fashion, and that justifies her winning at the style award.



“Yes, a bit expensive. I love quality and quality doesn’t come cheap,” Zynnell added.



The ‘slaying’ icon beat three other top movie personalities like Joselyn Dumas, Jackie Appiah and Elikem Kumordzie to emerge Ghana’s most stylish movie star of the year at the award ceremony, which was held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Saturday evening.



She won the award two years in a row over a number of ‘slay queens’ in the movie industry.



“It’s great to be recognised. The nomination was a triumph and winning, of course, is the ultimate, especially winning this award two years in a row. I was Ghana’s most stylish movie star in 2016 and this year I retained the title. I Feel like I’m floating on cloud 9,” she said about winning the award.



According to her, her style patterns are inspired by different things.



“I’m a visual and a very detailed person. My world is a happier place when I’m surrounded by what I perceive to be beautiful design so from the interior of my home, how my clothes and shoes are displayed in my closet, how I wrap up gifts and even when it comes to my work as a film producer. It’s important to me that things look nice and of course of good quality so the way I dress is the natural extension of my appreciation of aesthetics,” Zynnell revealed.



“My style is a fusion of latest fashion trends and along with a choice of my own and it is inspired by my favourite colours, what’s in style, old Hollywood style icons like Marilyn Monroe and Kathrine Hepburn, various foreign cultural fashion trends like those from France, Italy, India, etcetera, my mood and, of course, the impression I want to leave that day,” she added.



Zynnell remains one of Ghana’s most favourite actresses. She has been around since 2004, and featured in a number of movies and personally producing her own movies. She is among actors who were recently signed on to Zylofon Media, and has also become popular for her fashion exploits on the red carpets.