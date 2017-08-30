Accra Mall Wraps Its Inaugural Fashion Weekend

Related Stories Accra Mall, the city’s premier shopping centre, hosted its inaugural Accra Mall Fashion Weekend, which kicked off on 24th August with a Beauty Lounge activation and ended on Friday, August 25 with an energetic runway fashion show.



Headlined by Exotic Trendz and Mac Cosmetics, the official make-up sponsor of Accra MallFashion Weekend, the Beauty Lounge activation consisted of live interactive hair and make-up demonstrations and styling sessions.



The Beauty Lounge kicked off with hair stylist, Salome Davies of Exotic Trendz, sharing tips for natural hair care and demonstrations of hair styling technique that encourage hair growth. Both women and men gathered to garner tips on hair health.



Davies’s demo was followed by a live barber session, tailored for men and women with short hair cuts.



“Events like this are important. It’s good to interact with the community and share our expertise. We love educating and most of all we love hair! It was fun running the live demonstration and showing why we are the best.”



The session continued with interactive styling sessions with celebrity stylist Karen Kash Kane and Kelvincent, who has styled Efya, Toke Mankinwa and Zynnel Zuh, to name a few. Both stylists shared their philosophies on style and gave insights about trends.



“We see Instagram models in their outfits and we try to do the same thing. No. You can look just as good or even better in something that fits your body type. Embrace yourself and wear what works best for you,” shared Karen Kane during her styling session.



The fashion weekend festivities wrapped with a runway show, where Accra Mall tenants,along with designers Chocolate Clothing and Nuna Couture, showcased their latest collections.The show consisted of fashion retailers such as Vlisco, Woodin, Springfield and Tous,to name a few. Media personality, Berla Mundi, hosted the show and was dressed in a floor length garment by Stylista GH for Vlisco. Exotic Trendz styled Mundi’s hair and Mac Cosmetics applied make up.



With a goal to reenergize the shopping experience, Accra Mall plans to create more signature events to develop a culture that enhancesthe retail experience at Accra Mall.



“Wewanted to show that there is something for everyone in terms of style and affordability. It was great to see shoppers and friends of Accra Mall come out for the events. We truly are a community and we plan to do more,” said Denise Asare, Accra Mall Marketing Manager.



Accra Mall is occupied by 65 line shops, in which 30% are owned by Ghanaians. In 2016, seven (7) million people visited Accra Mall. Each week there are approximately 125,000 visitors.