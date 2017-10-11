Untamed Empire Shines At Glilz Africa Fashion Week 2017

|
|
|
|
|
|
The Untamed Empire Concept Store, just went live with it's online store. The shop that stocks several designers from across Africa, including Ghana's Ato Tetteh, Seun Kuti x Vortex, Nigerian designer Isigo, Totally Ethnik and many more, recently made available all the style on untamedempire.com/shop and took over the Glitz Africa Fashion Week, with a signature piece that can be worn in over 15 different ways.
The piece will soon be up for grabs, as untamed empire rolls out a list of social influencers in the coming days, but many caught the first look, on budding model Delali Anku (@_delaanku) at the just ended GAFW in Accra.
The dress was nothing short of head-turning, as many including Regina Van-Helvett, David Tlale, Mai Atafo, Ameyaw Debrah, Jon Germain, KOD and many more paid attention to it's detail and automatically fell in love with the Untamed Empire brand (@UntamedEmpire).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|