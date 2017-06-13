Actress Moesha Boduong Secures Her Biggest Role Yet In New Movie, 'The Hero'

Related Stories Many have questioned the talent of curvy Actress Moesha Boduong and why she even calls herself an actress when doesn’t have any major movie role to her name.



Moesha is mostly known for flaunting her curves and over exposing her body for attention.



Well, it looks like tables have turned this time, as the actress has just secured her biggest movie yet as an all positive and snowy persona in a movie "The Hero".



Actress Moesha Boduong is mainly known in the public lens as that sexy bootylicious diva who always plays the bad girl and ready to let loose role; Moesha is about to prove all her fans wrong with her new descent role in "The Hero".



Moesha plays the character of Miss Dwomoh, a Senior High School teacher who discovers the talent of a young girl called Lamisi, prepares and nurture her to contest for a local quiz, which eventually leads her to represent Ghana in the West African quiz competition. This role throws more light on the positive side of the actress which is contrary to what her audience are used to.



In an interview with Class FM, here is how Moesha expressed her thoughts about her role in "The Hero"



"Well I think God has answered my prayers with this script, because I have been praying for a long while to get a role similar to this to portray my good side. I feel very excited about my role and believes it will bring the best and the other side of me that is hidden from the public".



The Hero Film is directed by Barbara Anakwa of Chrisloe Entertainment and produced by Benjamin Dwomoh Doyen of Messiah Entertainment. The movie is a social problem Film that is written to lift the veil from some hidden plight; it is a courageous story of change brought by a young girl from the Northern part of Ghana and her mentally ill guardian. The movie is to address and create awareness of societal maladies such as Mental Health, Issues Of Witches Camps and streets.



Government and cooperate institutions who have castes their weight and endorsements behind The Hero Film project include the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mental Health Authority Ghana, Ministry of Tourism Culture and Creative Arts, Millennium Child Support Group, Global Voluntary Organization and other reputable stake holders yet to be confirmed.



Follow the movie updates on all social media platforms @TheHeroFilm to get interactive .



