Obinim Movie Out On June 26 (Watch Trailer)

Related Stories The much awaited movie that stars the founder and General Overseer of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim will be released on June 26, 2017.



According to the producer Blessed Adjei the movie will be available on all major movie vendors across the length and breadth of the country.



“We were supposed to have released it last week but the death of Major Mahama took the attention of Ghanaians so we needed to wait till the funeral is over before we bring it out. So from 26th June, it will at the move selling shops,“ he told Citi Showbiz.



The movie titled ‘Obofour Wo Krom’ also starr Kwaku Arhin aka Abrobe, Benedicta Gafah and Blessed Adjei. It was produced and directed by Blessed Adjei for Dandy Films.



Watch the trailer of ‘Obofour Wo Krom’:





