Actors Guild To Outdoor Movie, Stage Play To Fight Instant Injustice

The Ghana Actors Guild has disclosed plans to outdoor a movie and a stage play to help educate Ghanaians on instant injustice.



The guild believes that the move is their way of helping curb the growing menace in the country. The issue of mob injustice gained national attention following lynching of Major Maxwell Mahama.



Major Maxwell Adams Mahama died on Monday, May 29, after he was beaten, stoned and burnt by residents of Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region. They mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him because he carried a weapon while doing his usual early morning physical exercise.



President of the Ghana Actors Guild, Samuel Fiscian, speaking at the induction ceremony of new executives of the guild at the Arts Centre in Accra on Sunday, said plans are far advanced for the production of the movie and stage play.



“The Ghana Actors Guild will join in a campaign to stop the so-called instant justice which has thrown our nation into a state of shock and disbelief in the last few days,” he revealed.



“We wish to announce that we have commissioned a scriptwriter to prepare scripts for both stage and screen to activate the campaign. Very soon we will start production of our campaign movie, ‘Never Again’ to educate the population on the need to stop the instant justice or any other mob action that leaves us with scars on our national conscience,” the president of the guild added.



New executives that were sworn in include, Ziggy Netterson (General Secretary), Kalsoume Sinare (National Welfare Officer), Francis Dogbey (National Treasue, and Sarah Laryea (National Executive Member).



New Vice President of the guild, Van Vicker could not attend the event. It was disclosed at the event that he had travelled outside the country.



Mr Fiscian noted that the guild is currently embarking on a “reorganisation and rebranding mission” and some reforms are currently being untaken to revamp the guild.



Some known personalities at the event included, Bill Asamoah, Martha Ankomah, Irene Opare, Mikki Osei Berko and Abeiku Sagoe.