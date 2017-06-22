Van Vicker Concludes Shoot In Australia

Related Stories African celebrated actor and vice president of Ghana's actors Guild, Van Vicker, has wrapped up shooting of the movie titled 'Cop's Enemy ' in Australia.



The actor who was enthusiastic about his role in the International movie apologized to members of Ghana actor's Guild, for his inability to attend the thanksgiving service organized by the Guild.



In a Facebook post captured by Ghanacreativearts.com , the actor stated that he had all intent and purpose to be at the thank giving service to meet and thank all those who voted for him but was absent due to filming duties in Australia. An arrangement that was long scheduled.



Again, he mentioned that, he's fully aware of what transpired during the service and the fact that members of the Guild are all ready to roll away the old stone of division within the Guild.



The actor/producer/director on his return from Australia is currently filming in Koforidua, Ghana for the first time.



According to Van Vicker, he has a personal agenda to help develop the film industry within the four corners of Ghana. He believes in supporting producers/film entrepreneurs (existing and upcoming) and Ghanaian film at large.



Van says that collective development will propel the industry.