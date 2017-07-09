Abraham Attah’s Performance In ‘Spider-Man Homecoming’ Dazzles Fans At Premiere

Related Stories It was an atmosphere of thrill, high expectation and glamour as scores of Ghanaians on Friday massed up at the Silverbird cinema at the Accra Mall to have their first glimpse of Ghanaian movie star Abraham Attah’s Spider-Man Homecoming as it premiered in the Ghana.



Sharing thought before the movie, most people said they came for the premiere just to ‘judge’ the performance of the 15 year movie star Abraham Attah who shot to fame after starring in Idris Elba's beast of no nation.



Some also had no clue what they were about to watch, saying “MTN just called me to come to sliver bird” and I’m here to witness what they had for me.



In the plot of the movie, young Peter Parker, thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man.



He also tries to return to his normal daily routine -- distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just a friendly neighborhood superhero. Peter must soon put his powers to the test when the evil vulture emerges to threaten everything that he holds dear. Abraham Attah played the role of young Miles Morales in the movie.



Some patrons who spoke with Primenewsghana after the premiere were absolutely excited and dazzled by the performance and achievements of Abraham Atta, the only Ghanaian to have made it to the silver screens of Hollywood. They expressed the hope that he would continue getting prominent roles in Hollywood to make the country proud.