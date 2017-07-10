Ramsey Nouah’s List Of ‘Good’ Kissers In Nollywood And The Names Will Surprise You

Ramsey Nouah Related Stories Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah has revealed his list of good kissers in the Nigerian movie industry. The talented actor has featured in several movies and was in Ghana recently on the invitation of Icann Brands in partnership with 3FM on the Fathers’ Day event last month.



Speaking in an interview, Ramsey Nouah admitted he had enjoyed all the kisses on set but opened up upon being pushed to mention some names.



“If I was to make a list of good kissers in Nollywood, then I would say all of them,” he said.



He, however, went ahead to mention names when he was asked: Genevieve Nnaji, Stephanie Okereke, Rita Dominic and Omotola Jalade.



“When you are an actor, there are some professional ethics that’s attached to it that you must obey and oblige and that’s the same thing if you are a lawyer and a judge.



“In virtually all professions like a doctor, the professional ethic is that you shouldn’t doctor any of your family, so likewise in film making.”



