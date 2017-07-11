Agya Koo Is More Matured Than Lil Win – Bill Asamoah

Bill Asamoah Related Stories Kumawood actor Bill Asamoah has described Agya Koo as a more matured actor than the sensational Lil Win.



According to Bill, Agya Koo has a more professional approach on set than LilWin, and would prefer to work with Agya Koo than Lilwin.



Bill explained that Agya Koo was a seasoned actor who had command over his lines unlike LilWin, who he described as an underdog, who was more uncensored and would say anything just for the giggles on set.



He also told reporters that directors found it difficult controlling LilWin on set due to his off-script antics.



The father of three revealed that he was ready to make any necessary correction if he saw fit because he has been in the industry longer than Lilwin and believes the actor needed to grow before he could compare himself to Agya Koo.