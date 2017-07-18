Ghana Misses Out At 2017 AMAA+Full List of Winners

Related Stories Ghana’s only hope at the 2017 African Movie Academy Awards, Lydia Forson missed out in all the nominated categories meaning a zero award at the 13th edition of the awards held at the Eko Hotels and suits in Nigeria.



Lydia Forson was nominated for her role in Peter Sedufia’s Keteke. She secured for herself a nomination at the 2017 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) for the prize of Best Actress in a Leading Role which she eventually lost out to Vero Tshanda from Senegal.



Her film Ketete which was also nominated in the Best Comedy and Costume Design categories at the awards lost out in both categories.



Below is the full list of winners



Best short film: A Place For Myself (Rwanda) & A Place In the Plane (Senegal)



Best animation: Got Flowers (Nigeria)



Best documentary: Mama Colonel (DRC)



Best film in an African language: Felicite? (Senegal)



Best film by an African living abroad: While We Live (Burkina Faso/Sweden)



Best diaspora short: 90 Days (US) & Kbela? (Brazil)



Achievement in production design: ’76? (Nigeria)



Achievement in costume: Queen of Katwe (Uganda)



Achievement in makeup: Oloibiri (Nigeria)



Best production: ’76 (Nigeria)



Best soundtrack: Felicitè (Senegal)



Achievement in sound: Vaya (South Africa)



Achievement in cinematography: The Last Of Us (Tunisia)



Achievement in editing: Felicitè (Senegal)



Achievement in screenplay: Vaya (South Africa)



Lagos state award for best Nigerian film: ’76 (Nigeria)



Best young/promising actor: Medina Molanga (Queen of Katwe)



Tony Elumelu award for best comedy: 3 Wise Men (Nigeria)



Best actress in a supporting role: Angelique Kidjo (CEO: Nigeria)



Best actor in a supporting role: Papi Mpaka (Felicitè: Senegal)



AMAA lifetime achievement award: Nkem Owoh (Nigeria)



Best actress in a leading role: Vero Tshanda (Felicitè: Senegal)



Best actor in a leading role: Jahwar Soudani (The Last of Us: Tunisia)



Best first feature film by a director: Daouda Coulibaly (Wulu: Mali)



Best director: Akin Omotosho (Vaya: South Africa)



Best film: Felicitè (Senegal)