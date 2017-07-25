Movie Directors Need Serious Workshop – Maame Dokono

Related Stories Actress Grace Omaboe, known popularly as Maame Dokono has said failure of Ghana’s movies to cross boundaries and borders is due to the fact that most Ghanaian movie directors are half-baked.



According to her, most movie directors in the country do not have the requisite training in order for them to produce quality movies.



She indicated that the motivation has always been producing movies for profit rather than quality hence the substandard movies in the industry.



The veteran actress noted that for Ghanaian movies to be competitive there is the need for hard work and also training for movie directors and producers.



“These so called movie directors need a serious workshop before our movie industry will be recognized in the foreign countries and even Ghana here, when I talk to them about it, they get angry but that is the whole truth.”



She also called on government to also invest in the industry in order to promote the movie industry