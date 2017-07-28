Kalsoume Sinare Wins “Best Actress” At Golden Movie Awards 2017

Related Stories Actress Kalsoume Sinare has been adjudged best actress in the drama category at the just ended third edition of Golden Movie Awards.



Kalsoume Sinare who was nominated alongside Beverly Naya, Ivie Okujaye, Adesua Etomi and Zynell Zuh, won the award with the role she played in her self-produced epic movie titled “Sala”.



Kalsoume who was not present at the awards ceremony held on on Saturday, July 22 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, had this to say when Nkonkonsa.com caught with her.



“I am the now the Welfare Officer of Ghana Actors’ Guild so I was out of Accra to visit some of our old movie stars with some of the executives, that was why I couldn’t make it to the awards. First of all, I want to thank God for life and for giving me strength and I thank organizers of Golden Movie Awards. I want to say a big thank you to the entire cast and crew of Sala movie, especially to Kobi Rana. I also want to thank the media for their support and I thank all my fans and those who still follow Ghanaian movies and still believe in us. The best is yet to come”



“Sala” which grabs total of 14 nominations, won five awards on the night including; Golden Supporting Actress (Drama) – Emman Sinare , Golden Discovery Actor/Actress – Emman Sinare, Golden Story (Drama) and Golden Writer (Drama) – Kobi Rana.



Kalsoume Sinare is currently the Welfare Officer of the Ghana Actors Guild and she called on cooperate Ghana, individuals and organization to supports the Ghana Actors’ Guild and the movie industry in general.