People Think I’m Stupid Because Of The Roles I Play In Movies - Actor

Nigerian actor John Okafor, widely known as Mr Ibu – has confessed that many people see him as a 'foolish' and 'stupid' man due to the mere fact that he plays roles in movies designed to be that way.



Okafor has built a career out of playing comedic roles in movies and it seems that has transcended the screen onto his real life.



Even the name he’s most known by, Mr Ibu – is a throwback to one of his funniest yet stupidest characters ever.



“A lot of people think I’m stupid and foolish because of the roles I play in movies.” he told Punch in an interview.



“At times, when I have something meaningful to say, people don’t take me serious as they think I’m cracking jokes.”