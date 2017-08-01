People Think I’m Stupid Because Of The Roles I Play In Movies - Actor

|
|
|
|
|
|
Nigerian actor John Okafor, widely known as Mr Ibu – has confessed that many people see him as a ‘foolish’ and ‘stupid’ man due to the mere fact that he plays roles in movies designed to be that way.
Okafor has built a career out of playing comedic roles in movies and it seems that has transcended the screen onto his real life.
Even the name he’s most known by, Mr Ibu – is a throwback to one of his funniest yet stupidest characters ever.
“A lot of people think I’m stupid and foolish because of the roles I play in movies.” he told Punch in an interview.
“At times, when I have something meaningful to say, people don’t take me serious as they think I’m cracking jokes.”
|
|
|
|
|Source: Ghanacelebrities.com
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|