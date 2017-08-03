Shocki TV Series To Audition On 12th August

Related Stories Shocki television Series is a TV series for the young and old.



It is powered by Regi's Entertainment and brought to you by Voltic Gh limited and it Season one which is shown on Angel tv/Multi tv on Friday 9.30pm and Repeated on Monday @10.30am which sincerely has caught the attention of all has it season two to be shot.



The team Shocki is searching for all new daring talents with passion that suit every particular character of the season two.



Join us if you got talent and you won't be denied an opportunity.



Join us on 12th of August 2017 ,Saturday @8am at VIENNA CITY, Accra Ghana,



You believe in your talent . . . meet Us there!