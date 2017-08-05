Ghana Movie Industry Can Only Thrive If We Are United - James Gardiner

James Gardiner Related Stories Ghanaian Actor James Gardiner has stated that, the Ghanaian movie industry can only thrive if there is unity amongst players of the industry.



Speaking at the launch of Zylofon Media’s Ashanti Regional branch, the actor disclosed that disunity amongst industry players is the cause of the ailing movie industry.



The Zylofon media signee also added that its time industry players do away with the division in the industry most especially the Ghallywood and Kumawood factions.



“I don’t know why we have allowed the division to creep into the industry most especially movie actors in Accra seeing Kumasi actors as Kumawood actors. To me, there is nothing like Kumawood or Ghallywood. We are one people and it’s time we unite to push the industry forward”.



The actor, who joined other signees from Zylofon media at the launch, also ceased the opportunity to express his profound gratitude to the media and industry players who were present to grace the occasion.