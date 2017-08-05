Ghana Movie Awards Deserves Re-Branding – Bulldog

Related Stories Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog has called on organizers of the Ghana Movie Awards to consider reinforcing positively the brand regardless of the negative criticisms by some Ghanaian movie stars.



Barely 24 hours after the Golden Movie Awards Africa 2017 held in Accra, Ghana, Yvonne Nelson took to Twitter to bemoan the sickening state of the Ghanaian movie industry.



She expressed disappointment in the fact that many were only interested in the slaying on red carpets than putting in the “same energy to bring back the dead industry rather than slay on carpets.”



The actress minced no words in addressing Mimi Andani, Director of the Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA), who in an interview in May 2017 blamed actors/actresses turned producers for the falling standards in the Ghanaian movie industry.



Speaking on Joy Prime’s Red Carpet Entertainment Review, the former manager of Shatta Wale said Ghanaians shouldn’t bury the Ghana Music Awards alive.



He recalled that, a similar situation which struck the music industry when the ‘hot’ entertainers had quietly evicted themselves from the musical atmosphere.



According to Bulldog, the concept of the Ghana Movie Awards underlines the hard work of those in the industry hence it motivates upcoming actors and actresses to put in much effort.



It is with this that he pleads with the organizers to keep the flame burning and put the event in the right direction to yield the greater outcome.



“If we didn’t have Ghana movie awards, there will be the lack of motivation for some actors. Once the awards schemes are ongoing, it means we have material. I respect that assertion. The point is should we allow it to die?



“It happened in the music industry. It’s an era. Organizers of the awards should keep the flame burning. The event was in the right direction. I don’t think they should stop…” he said on the Red Carpet Show on Joy Prime