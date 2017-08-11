Ghana Oscars Committee Open Entry For Nomination

Related Stories The foreign Language Oscar selection committee has announced the opening of entries for the 90th Oscars. The board chair Professor Linus Abraham made the announcement in Accra.



Filmmakers with films that meet the requirements are encouraged to submit via film freeway and additionally submit 20 DVDs copies to the receiving desk at the NAFTI Library between the hours of 9am to 2pm.

Submitting films will only be considered if they were produced between October 1 2016 and September 30th 2017 with a 7 day theatrical run in a commercial theater for profit.

Films with DVD, TV or SVOD release will not be considered.





The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in March 2017 approved a selection committee for Ghana to submit one film to represent the country at the 90th Oscars. The committee held its first general meeting in June, in Ghana and elected Professor Linus Abraham, outgoing Rector of the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) as the chairman of the voting board. The board held a workshop in Accra to educate filmmakers on submission process and held general discussions on the state of the Ghana film industry. The workshop, held under the auspices of NAFTI was supported by Diamond Capital, Geodrill Ghana and Crenshaw.



Submission to the 90th Oscars will run from July 31st 2017 to August 20th 2017.



Use link below to submit via film freeway.



https://filmfreeway.com/festivals/39797