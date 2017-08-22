Actress Ingrid Alabi Make A Strong Come Back With New Movie ‘Adam the Eve’

Related Stories Followers of Ghanaian actress Ingrid Alabi can heave a sigh of relief as they have yet another opportunity to see their star back on the big screens.



The beautiful actress is returning to the screens in an unusual style, not just as an actress but also as a producer and musician.



She is releasing her first-produced movie titled ‘Adam The Eve’, together with her music, which is the theme song for the movie.



According to Ingrid, it has always been her passion to act, sing and also own her personal production house. The new production won’t be her last.



“Music was actually my first love but I, unfortunately, the lost the interest since back in the days the music industry wasn’t favourable to females. Besides the kind of music I wanted to do then, Ghanaians were not really exposed to that style of music. So it was a bit of a struggle to fit in and unfortunately, I lost the interest. However, your first love will always be your love so I’m back. I intend pursuing music again,” she added.



Ingrid has been off the movie scene since 2010, travelling in and out of the country. Her coming back is expected to excite those who follow her.



The new movie features some of Ghana’s seasoned actors like Majid Michel, Roselyn Ngissah and Peter Richie.



‘Adam The Eve’ seeks to educate Ghanaians, especially married couples, to be content with what they have. It will be premiered on September 1 at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra, Kumasi and London.



Ingrid has been in Ghana’s showbiz industry for over a decade. She was the first runner-up of Miss Ghana 2004 and subsequently featured in a number of Ghanaian movies.



She entered the industry 2007 after her debut in Venus Film’s ‘Tears Of Woman’.



She has subsequently played roles in other movies like ‘Playboy’, ‘Girls Connection’, ‘Prince Pride’ and a host of others. She told journalists that ‘Adam The Eve’ won’t be her last production.



Watch the retailer below:

