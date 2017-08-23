Zynnell Zuh Wins Most Stylish Movie Star Award

Related Stories We Are Done With Signing - Zylofon Media

Actress Zynnell Lydia To Premiere Two Movies In A Month Actress Zynnell Zuh has taken her slay game to another level and her efforts are obviously attracting recognition.



The beautiful screen diva has been adjudged the most fashionable movie star in Ghana at the Glitz Style Awards 2017.



Zynnell who was nominated alongside actresses Jackie Appiah and Joselyn Dumas and Actor/Fashion Designer Elikem Kumordzi, was announced winner at the glamorous event held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Saturday, August 19, 2017.



This is the second time she won the “Most Stylish Movie Star” Award. She won the same award last year (2016) at the same event and this an attestation that the screen diva Zynnell Zuh is definitely doing something right as far as fashion is concerned.



The “Adams Apples” actress thanked God and also expressed her gratitude to the award organizers, her glam team and her fans after received the award.



Fashion has become her new found passion and she is slowing becoming one of Ghana’s most fashionable celebrities. She has won the Eurostar Limousine’s Ghana Fashion Review Panel prize for best dressed celebrity on the red carpet or is always in the top 3 event if she doesn’t win.