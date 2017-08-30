'Do Not Blame Telenovelas For Collapse Of Local Film Industry'- Oscar Provencal

Related Stories Oscar Provencal, a film producer and veteran actor has urged the local film industry stakeholders to learn the film production practices of the foreign telenovelas to boost the industry.



He opined that the the reason why the foreign shows are so popular with Ghanaians is due the producers identifying and meeting the demands of the local audience.



The veteran actor stated that local film industry’s decline is not the fault of the telenovelas.



The 'Inspector Bediako' actor said rather than whine about the lack of screen time for their shows, industry stakeholders should produce their unique content which will be distinguishable from the foreign telenovelas.



“I think that, it’s an unfortunate situation. There is nothing wrong with demonstrating but Telenovelas are not the problem. It is only now that the local industries are letting the Telenovelas stand out. TV stations want content that bring revenue, if that is not happening, they will look for new avenues…” Oscar added.



The film producer’s comments follow the call for the proposed demonstration against the influx of telenovelas on the local channels, by the Film Producers Association of Ghana.