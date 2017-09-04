Yvonne Nelson, Others To Petition Government

Related Stories Yvonne Nelson’s Attack On Celebs Slaying On Red-Carpet Wrong - Oscar Doe

Iyanya Reveals Details Of His First Love-Making Session With Yvonne Nelson Actress Yvonne Nelson is truly living up to her ‘Yaa Asantewaa’ accolade.



The ‘House of Gold’ actress who is known for successfully leading the popular #DumsorMustStop movement, has taken up yet another campaign.



Yvonne who has openly expressed her frustration about the current dying state of the movie industry on several occasions and through different platforms, has decided to be proactive and go beyond the talk to actually walk the talk and make a change.



The sexy screen diva has announced this morning on social media that she has started the #SaveTheGHMovieIndustry campaign with some movie industry stakeholders known together as United Ghanaian Film Makers, to gather as much signatures as possible to petition Government on the current poor state of the movie industry and how Government can help bring back our vibrant movie industry like it used to be.



The “Heals and Sneaker” Actress is calling on all who have any stake or interest in the movie industry to be part of the positive movement to make Ghanaian movies active and relivent again.



Read Yvonne post below:



“Hello everyone, this is a call in the right direction, With Unity and team work, the dream will always come true. For God and country, I humbly ask all stakeholders in the Ghana movie Industry, Actors, (upcoming actors), Crew members, Avid Ghanaian movie watchers etc. to help us present our Petition to the Government of Our beautiful Country Ghana, this is for us, this is for our failing movie industry. Kindly locate a petition form at these various locations and pen down a few details. All we need are signatures to express the passion we all have for the industry and how far we'll go to bring it back to life. ABC-pictures (050 411 1200) Spintex, YN Productions (0240595959) East Legon, 7th art Productions (0262314645) East Legon, Naadie (026 795 6233) Legon campus, Belinda (024 551 0044) West Legon #SaveTheGHMovieIndustry🙏🏽”.



Yvonne who confirmed the new campaign to Peacefmonline.com, this morning said the date and venue for the presentation of the petition to government will be announced later, based on how some soon they can be able to gather as signatures as possible.



“We need all the supports we can get, by just getting industry people know about it, so they can sign. We need as many signatures as possible”.