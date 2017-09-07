Signatures Won’t Save Ailing Industry – Juliet Asante Jabs Yvonne Nelson

Related Stories Movie producer and director Juliet Asante has expressed her indifference towards actress Yvonne Nelson’s campaign to solicit support to save the movie industry.



According to Mrs Asante who is also an actress, soliciting for signatures from industry persons to petition the government won’t save the movie industry.



Yvonne Nelson started a campaign with the sole aim to save the movie industry after her recent spat on social media attacking her colleagues for being obsessed with only slaying it on the red carpet while the movie industry is dying,



Miss Nelson, who is also a producer, last month in series of tweets, questioned why some of her colleagues in the industry, choose to dress fancy to slay on the red-carpets at events, instead of working hard to revive the dead movie industry.



Announcing the campaign on social media, the actress is hoping to form a coalition of industry persons to present a petition to the government. Her tweet generated a lot of social media buzz with some people supporting and others condemning her.



Known to have championed the popular #dumsormuststop campaign in May 2015, to protest the erratic power crises that rocked the country, the actress is calling on her colleague to join her fight to revive the industry.



Championing a united front called United Ghanaian Film Makers, Yvonne Nelson is collating signatures of industry practitioners to petition the government to help revive the industry.



But Juliet Asante, expressing her views on the campaign, told KMJ in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that signatures are not the answer to the challenges in the industry.



“I’m not interested in signatures, I don’t think that is the answer. I mean that is good for showmanship and this is a show business so that’s fine. It is good that she’s doing this, she is a young woman who is very vibrant and understand the issues.



"The effort she is bringing to the table should be commended but I will go further to challenge her to go beyond that and also have a deeper conversation. For instance, we expected her, in particular, to be at the festival [Black Star International Film Festival], we sent an invitation and she didn’t show up,” she explained.



Juliet Asante, the brain behind the Black Star International Film Festival concluded that Yvonne Nelson’s “effect should be commended and we should add our effort but I don’t think signing signatures is the answer to the problem.”