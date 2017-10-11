Ghana Will Not Be Represented At 2018 Oscars

Related Stories Ghana will not be represented at the 2018 Oscars, because the Ghana Foreign Language Committee could not nominate any of the films submitted to the Committee. The Chairman of the Committee, Professor Linus Abraham announced this in Accra.



The committee found that none of the three (3) films submitted met the submission requirements for the Foreign Language Oscars. That automatically disqualified them from being nominated.



According to Professor Abraham, the committee detected various anomalies with the submissions of all three films, “and so the committee had not choice but to disqualify them, to preserve the integrity of the committee and of Ghana’s participation in the Oscars.”



Out of the three films submitted to the Committees Secretariat, Professor Abraham noted that one stood out, with the potential of being nominated; but it unfortunately did not meet the Academy's release requirements.



Any film submitted must have first been released in its country of origin, theatrically for seven consecutive days, before it's VOD release. The film did not meet that requirement.



The submitted films also failed to use the committee's standards of submission, which required submitting the films via film freeway and also supplying the committee with 20 DVD copies.



The Oscars have a very strict regime for submission of films. The Foreign Language Selection Committee held a workshop in Ghana in June 2017 with resource persons who took filmmakers through the submission process. Unfortunately, there was a dismal representation of active Ghanaian filmmakers at the workshop. This underscored the multiple mistakes made by the filmmakers who submitted their films.



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released the list of foreign language films selected for next years Oscars. Among them, Kenya, Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Mozambique and South Africa are representing the African continent.