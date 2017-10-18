Kumawood Awards Open For Nomination

Kumawood Awards Related Stories The green light has been shown for industry players to pick up nomination forms for this year's Kumawood Akoben Film Festival Awards.



The picking of nomination forms started from October 12 and it is expected to be ended on November 12, a period of one month.



Among the topmost award categories include; Best Male Actor, Best Female Actor, Best Director, Most Favourite movie, just to mention a few.



According to the organizers of the award scheme, this year's awards will be one of the finest and that Ghanaians should expect something big from them