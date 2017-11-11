Ghanaian Hollywood Star Loses Dad

Related Stories The death is reported of the father of Ghanaian Hollywood star Peter Osei Mensah. The sad event is said to have happened on Tuesday, November 7 in Kumasi.



Until his death, Mr. Mensah was proprietor of Mount Olivet School at Odeneho Kwadaso.



Of British ancestry, the actor is best-known for his roles in Tears of the Sun, Hidalgo, 300, Dead Space, Starz original series, Spartacus: Blood and Sand, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, and Spartacus: Vengeance.



Mensa hails from Chiraa in the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana and relocated at a young age to Hertfordshire, England with his family.