Michelle Obama Congratulates Makers Of Black Panther

Related Stories Michelle Obama the wife of the former president of the united state of America has joined the league of people who appreciate the work behind Black Panther.



Michelle sents her congratulation to the makers of the superhero movie after a weekend of blockbuster box-office takings. In her statement she had this to say:



“I loved this movie,” wrote the former First Lady on Monday.



“Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen,” she said.



Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins joined Mrs Obama in celebrating the film’s achievement calling it an “incredibly meaningful success“.





