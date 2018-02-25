“Black Panther” Is Not Your Everyday Kind of Superhero Movie – Lupita Nyong’o

Related Stories On this episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, star actress Lupita Nyong’o chats about the strong female leads in the movie Black Panther and explains how she got the role of Trevor’s mom in the adaptation of his memoir Born A Crime.



Watch the video below:





Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.