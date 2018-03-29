Rapper DMX Sentenced To One-Year In Prison

Related Stories New York rapper, DMX has been sentenced to one year in prison for tax evasion.



The 47-year-old rapper was handed the sentence during a hearing in Manhattan on Wednesday, after having pleaded guilty to the charges last year November.



The rapper who was first arrested in July 2017, was facing 14 charges of tax fraud. He initially pled not guilty and paid $500,000 to be released on bail, but later pled guilty to one count in November as part of a deal with authorities.



According to TMZ, the New York rapper would have faced up to 4 years in prison if the deal hadn't been struck. But following the12 months jail term, DMX whose real name is Earl Simmons will have three years of supervised release when he's out of prison.



