I Am Not Ready To Work With Sarkodie For Now - Flowking Stone

Flowking Stone has in a latest interview disclosed he is not ready to work with Sarkodie any moment from now because of what happened when the two joined forces with Shatta Wale for his 'Fire Bon Dem' Remix which was released in March 2016.



The award winning rapper talking on Garden City TV explained that some sad incidents occurred in Kumasi as soon as the song was released.



Flowking Stone disclosed;



“We have already done a record. On my part, when we dropped the song, the way the fans connected to the song took a lot away from me to fancy doing another track with Sark.



Because we did the record to promote the idea of unity but after that fans were stabbing each other at FoseLine (suburb in Kumasi) and some breaking bottles to hurt each another. I was like not again.



“Because if we will do a track and fans will fight to that extent, then I will rather focus on doing my thing and he also do his thing.



But Sark and I are cool because we still tease each other when we meet from time to time. Till the fans prove they understand collaborations like that, I won’t risk it.”.



Watch the interview below:

