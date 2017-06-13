I Have A Degree In Marketing – Yaa Pono

Related Stories Rapper Yaa Pono has disclosed that although he does not understand “big big” grammar he is a graduate in Marketing.



Yaa Pono who is currently promoting his ‘Faster than gods’ album which is receiving massive airplay in the country made this disclosure to Andy Dosty.



He said “I don’t understand big big Grammar some scholars use in their English but I am a University Graduate. I Completed the University of Professional Studies and my manager is my classmate.”



This comes as a surprise to many as the academic life of the rapper has been unknown since he broke into the Ghana Music Industry some years ago.



Ponobiom is signed onto the Pidgen Music record label and has been described as one of the best live performers by Ghanaian musicians FOKN BOIS.