Book On Kwabena Kwabena

Related Stories Highlife crooner Kwabena Kwabena, is set to launch a new biography book on June 23, 2017 at the Best Western Premier Hotel, Airport in Accra.



The new book titled ‘Past Days Ahead’, which is his first, tells an intimate biography of friends, relatives and Kwabena Kwabena himself recount his journey from Bubuashie, a suburb of Accra to stardom and how his drive and perseverance were shaped by a disciplinarian father and a soft-spoken mother.



‘Past Days Ahead’ will be readily available as an e-book and a hardcopy at the launch.

The new book, according to his Management, was written to give a guide for Kwabena Kwabena’s brand and partners.



Eric Affaidu, the author of, ‘Past Days Ahead’ said the book is deep, insightful and touching.

The author has had the opportunity to work with over 200 companies in Ghana through his flagship project “Brand Excellence Awards” which seeks to pay tribute to exceptional brand names in Ghana.



The event is expected to draw audience from the literary circles, entertainment industry as well as influential members of Ghanaian society. Kwabena Kwabena is a Ghanaian musician, guitarist, and an accomplished draftsman.



His big break came in 2004 when he recorded is debut album ASO. Three of the songs were used in the soundtrack of Sparrow Productions's The Perfect Picture.



Some of his hits include ‘Ka kyere me’, ‘Trodom’, ‘Adea waye me’, ‘Fakye me’, ‘Me ne woa’, etc.



He released his second album Dabi which was also a massive success and hailed by many musicians.



Kwabena Kwabena has a strong passion for philanthropic work and believes in his Ghanaian environment. This passion spurred him on to set up the KwabenaKwabena Save A Life Foundation.



Kwabena went on to achieve a number of local and international awards some of which include, the best vocal performance and the best songwriter.



He has collaborated with musicians like Daddy Lumba, Samini, Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, Efya , Becca , and many others.