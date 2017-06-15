MUSIGA To Relocate For Marine Drive Project

Related Stories The office of the Musicians Union of Ghana is to be relocated in the wake of the Marine Drive Project which is due to begin over the next few weeks.



This was disclosed by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Nana Bright Oduro during an interaction with the leadership of the Union in Accra.



According to Nana Oduro, with the commencement of the project, all offices in the earmarked area are to be relocated for the project. He indicated that over the next six months, the first batch of affected offices will be relocated while the Union would be relocated within the year.



The Marine Drive Project is designed to develop the entire beach from from the Christianborg Castle in Osu to the Baden Powell Memorial Hall which means all the buildings in the area will be cleared to make way for the project.



Briefing the leadership of the Union, Dr Joel Sonne, Director of Projects at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture said the project dates back to the seven year development of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah in 1964 but had been shelved due to the overthrow of the CPP government. He noted that the project has been on the drawing board since the days of the previous government.



The C.E.O of the Ghana Tourism Development Corporation (G.T.D.C) Kwadwo Odame Antwi said the Marine Drive Project would provide a boost to the tourism industry in the country and urged the Union to support the idea fully.



The Project Consultant J.B Asafo Boakey of ADB Consult indicated that some offices in the earmarked area would be knocked down to create the necessary access ways for the commencement of the project. According to him, the project itself would take off in full within a year and should be completed by 2019.



The President of the Union, Bice Osei Kuffour said the Union welcomed the commencement of the project since it was long overdue. He expressed the hope that when the project is completed, the Union would receive adequate space for it to continue to work for the improvement of the lives of musicians in Ghana and the industry as a whole.



As part of the Marine Drive enclave, an amphitheatre, recording studios and offices will be built for the use of the creative arts in general and the music industry in particular.



Present at the meeting were some of the MUSIGA leadership including 1st and 2nd Vice Presidents Bessa Simons and Rev Dr Thomas Yawson, Treasurer Samuel Agyeman, National Organizer Chizzy Wailer, the Greater Accra Chairman Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, Director of Communications and Special Projects Ahuma Bosco Ocansey and the Administrator Rev Fiifi Khan Agyarkwah. Also present at the meeting were Assemblymen from Osu, Henry Kotei Kotey and Hubert Gershon.