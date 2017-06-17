KSM’s Son Joins Drake, Nicki Minaj On Same Music Label (Photos)

Related Stories US Based Ghanaian rapper BlackWay has signed a deal with Republic Records. He will move to Los Angeles next week as part of the deal to promote and grow his craft.



Born Yaw Sintim-Misa, he is the son of Ghanaian Comedian and Satirist Kwaku Sintim-Misa KSM). BlackWay was born in Brooklyn, United States of America but grew up in Ghana till the age of 13 when he returned to the States to live with his mother.



He started pursuing music at the age of 15. The praise from his family and friends encouraged him to continue making music, leading to approval from people in the music industry. He writes music based on inspiration and happenings in his life and the people around him.



Republic Records is a division of Universal Music Group, the world’s leading music company, it is home to an all-star roster of multi-platinum, award-winning legends and developing superstar artists.



Drake, Nicki Minaj, The Weeknd, Kid Cudi, Jessie J, Damian Marley, Birdman, Ariana Grande and Lil Wayne are some of the artistes signed to the label.